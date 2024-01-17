WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), the oldest member of the U.S. Senate, has been hospitalized in the Washington area with an infection and is receiving antibiotic infusions, his office said Tuesday.

Grassley, 90, will return to work “as soon as possible following doctors’ orders,” his office said in a statement, and he is in good spirits.

Grassley, currently the top Republican on the Senate Budget Committee, was first elected to the Senate in 1980. As the most senior Republican, he was the president pro tempore of the Senate until 2021 when Democrats assumed control.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.