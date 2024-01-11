WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Lawmakers are ramping up their pressure on Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to resign after he kept his hospital ICU admission a secret from top Biden administration officials.

This comes as the Pentagon announced Thursday that an inspector general will investigate the situation.

“This is a dangerous time,” said U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, (R-Miss.).

During a Thursday press conference, Wicker, along with Sens. Rick Scott, (R-Fla.) , and Deb Fischer, (R-Neb.), warned the U.S. faces threats around the world and said questions over Austin’s ability to lead make the country look weak.

“The president of the United States needs to know this,” Wicker said.

Austin has been in the hospital since the start of the new year following complications from surgery for prostate cancer. Austin did not notify the White House of the diagnosis, procedure and hospitalization until this week.

“I mean who would even think that you shouldn’t do that?,” Scott asked.

Scott wants a congressional hearing to look into key questions, such as whether Defense officials were looking for Austin to approve military operations.

“At no time was there a gap in command and control for the Department of Defense,” said Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. General Pat Ryder.

The Pentagon announced Thursday an inspector general will investigate what happened.

“I don’t know if there would have been such an investigation if we hadn’t raised these questions,” Wicker said.

Wicker, Scott and Fischer stopped short of calling on Austin to resign, but a growing list of fellow Republicans want him gone.

“There must be full accountability beginning, I believe, with the immediate resignation of Secretary Austin and anyone who lied for him,” said U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.).

At least one Democrat, U.S. Rep. Chris Deluzio,(D-Pa.), agrees with Stefanik, but the White House is standing by Austin. The House’s top Democrat, Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, (D-N.Y.), said the Biden administration at least owes Congress a briefing.

“To make sure that there are plans in place in terms of the chain of command,” Jeffries said.

A new Pentagon procedure orders Austin to notify senior Defense officials and the White House when he transfers authority. The Biden administration is now requiring all cabinet secretaries to follow suit.