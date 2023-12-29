WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – 2023 may be ending, but the crush of migrants on the southern border will continue into the new year with no solutions in sight.

House Republicans are planning a trip to the border next week and in Washington, senators will continue negotiations on border policies.



House Republicans are attacking President Joe Biden for his immigration policies as Washington looks for a way to stem the tide of migrants entering the U.S.



Texas Republican Congressman Tony Gonzales is urging the administration to take executive action at the border now.



“The folks that are coming over illegally are being rewarded,” he said.



Next week, Speaker Mike Johnson will lead House republicans on a trip to the border to to put public pressure on Democrats like Texas Congressman Henry Cuellar.



“Am I a little frustrated with the White House? Of course I am,” he said.



Cuellar says the White House isn’t doing enough to deter migrants from staying in the U.S. illegally. He also says, “If we don’t detain people at the border, give them a quick hearing, and then deport people, then that magnet will continue to go on.”



Back in Washington, Oklahoma Republican James Lankford and Connecticut Democrat Chris Murphy are leading Senate negotiations to write an immigration bill that both parties can support.



New York City Mayor Eric Adams is demanding Congress quit talking and get moving.



“We need a real package for the southern border and those cities being impacted,” he said.



Mexico’s President Andres Lopez Obrador says this is an issue both the U.S. and Mexico will handle but there is no easy solution.