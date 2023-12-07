(Loving Living Local) – This is a dining experience you do not want to miss! Joseph Filippazzo, Proprietor of Tavolo 13 in Marshall, Texas, joins Loving Living Local to tell us more about the restaurant and what you can expect from Tavolo 13.

The restaurant has a rich history starting back in 1979 when they sold slices of pizza in the Longview Mall. Joseph’s parents, Rosario and Pietro Filippazzo were immigrants from Italy who moved from New York and settled in the Marshall-Longview area and eventually opened their restaurant and grew. Today their restaurant which is owned by Joseph is now called Tavolo 13.

This superior restaurant is reservation only and has the fine dining experience you must see fr yourself. The restaurant offers what Joseph calls “The Chef’s Table”, where you don’t order from the menu, the chef cooks you something special. They also offer a wide variety of wines to choose from to go along with your meal. The restaurant is open on Thursday – Saturday from 5 pm to 10 pm.

Visit Tavolo 13’s website to see more and do not forget to call and make your reservations today.