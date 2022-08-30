HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KRON) — A whale washed up on shore near Half Moon Bay on Sunday, according to the California Academy of Sciences.

DEAD WHALE: 49-foot adult female humpback whale at Half Moon Bay. Officials say most likely died from a ship strike @kron4news pic.twitter.com/DsQIBqh6eu — Justin Campbell (@Jcampbellnews) August 29, 2022

The whale was reportedly stranded on Manhattan Beach. A video of the animal shows that it does not appear to be moving and is being carried along by the waves.

CalAcademy reports that a necropsy was completed on the whale Monday morning in partnership with the Marine Mammal Center. More details about the death of the whale are expected to be released later Monday afternoon.

