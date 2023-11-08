SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A very special flight took off from the Shreveport Airport giving seven veterans an opportunity to take to the skies as a thank-you for dedicated service to the nation.

Dream Flights, gives seven deserving veterans the unique opportunity to take individual flights aboard the ‘Veterans United Plane.’ The aircraft, dedicated to serving veterans, symbolizes the appreciation for their service to the nation.

The program welcomed C.E. Byrd High School’s J-R-O-T-C (Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps) team to assist in paying tribute to fifteen other senior veterans who were invited to witness the heartwarming moment.

Veterans from every branch of the military were honored including a World War II veteran.

Since the non-profit was created in 2011, it has been making a significant impact on veterans’ lives. To date, ‘Dream Flights’ has conducted approximately 6,400 flights, with 720 of them taking place just this year.

For more information about ‘Dream Flights’ and their mission, dreamflights.org.