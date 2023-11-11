SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Southern University Shreveport hosts a celebration with a theme of serving those who served.

The breakfast included a resource fair sharing information to help Veterans overcome the challenges they face returning to civilian life.

“They said otherwise, they would not have had the opportunity to speak directly to individuals who are working in these positions and to give them the information and resources they need in order to be successful,” said the Chancellor of SUSLA, Aubra Gantt.

Organizations provided assistance with healthcare, employment, housing, and education.

The event gave veterans a chance to connect with one another, share stories, and build friendships.

SUSLA’s Military and Veterans Service Department provides free support year-round to help veterans reach their academic goals.