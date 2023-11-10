The Overton Brooks Veteran Administration Medical Center (OBVAMC) hosted its annual Veterans Day celebration.

The event included keynote speakers and performances from a local high school marching band. Barksdale Airforce Base also provided a B-52 for a flyover.

“It made me feel better. I was being recognized a little bit,” said combat veteran Anthony Lewis Pronnette.

Pronnette says he got PTSD from serving but the VA makes it easier for him and thanks him for his service. The OBVAMC says they celebrate veterans anytime they get the chance.

“We try to strive every day to celebrate our veterans, give the veterans the healthcare that they deserve,” said Public Relations for OBVAMC Philip Butterfield.

Butterfield says all veterans deserve to be celebrated.

“All of their accomplishments are top tier because it’s less than 1% of the American population that can serve. that gets to serve,” said Butterfield.

Veterans at the events said they enjoyed the reunion between vets

“It’s an honor to be here today with all the veterans; to be alive and to be with all the veterans. You get to see a lot of people that you know, and you can share a lot of memories and a lot of things that you’ve done in the past,” said veteran David William.