SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A former leader of the Air Force Global Strike Command on Barksdale was honored at the Centenary College Whited Room.

Retired Lieutenant General James Kowalski for his years of dedication to our county at the National Defense Industrial Association’s (NDIA) Luncheon.

The NDIA is an educational nonprofit that helps leaders promote policies, practices, products, and technology for warfighters and others.

Lt. General Kowalksk served as commander of Global Strike on Barksdale from early 2011 until October 2013 and as Deputy Commander of US Strategic Command.

He was Global Strike’s first commander when the unit was established at Bolling Air Force Base in Washington D.C. back in 2009.

“It is an honor to get the Lt. General Ed Harris award. I knew General Harris. He was an exceptional officer and an exceptional mentor, Not only to myself but to all of the people that came through Barksdale Air Force base as a commander. And I had plenty of discussions with General Harris when I commanded Air Force Global Strike Command from 2011 until 2013,” said Lieutenant General Kowalski.

Lt. General Kowalski subsequently joined Northrop Grumman as Vice President and Corporate Lead Executive for Strategic Programs.

After more than four decades of service, he retired in 2015.