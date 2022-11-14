SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Veterans Week wrapped up Sunday with a parade at the State Fair of Louisiana in Shreveport, where local veterans were honored for their service.

“Being able to represent our veterans has really been important to honor those who have come before me and those that are currently serving,” said Lt. Col. Ebony Carter.

Lt. Col. Carter was selected as the Grand Marshall for the Veterans Day Parade.

“Taking the time to honor our vets. People who have actually served in our military is such a small percentage. It really is a small community, it’s so much sacrifice that goes into serving your country.”

She said any opportunity to thank a service member or give to service organizations is a great way to honor service members for all they do.

Mike Micheels brings his Trail LIzards Jeep Club out to help with the parade.

“The people were in closed SUVs,’ and you couldn’t really see them. I went to Chairman Ken Epperson and told him we had Jeeps,” said Micheels, whose father was a veteran.

“I love this parade. I actually had my father with me today. His ashes. It’s just pride,” said Micheels.

He said we should always remember to thank our veterans for their service.

“Just be grateful for what they’ve done for this country. They’ve given their lives, their time, and some of have given all.”