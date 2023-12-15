SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A new federal judge was confirmed in the Senate and will preside over cases in the United States District Court Western District of Louisiana on Thursday.

Senator Bill Cassidy announced his vote and the subsequent confirmation of President Joe Biden’s nominee, Jerry Edwards, Jr., an attorney from Shreveport. Brandon Long was also confirmed and will serve in the U.S. District Court Eastern District of Louisiana.

“I was glad to support both Mr. Edwards and Mr. Long. They each have the experience, qualifications, and knowledge of the law to rule fairly and consistently,” said Cassidy. “I wish them the best as they begin this new chapter dedicated to serving Louisiana and the country. ”

Edward currently serves as the Assistant United States Attorney for the Western District, where he served as the Chief of the Civil Division until March 2022.

When he takes his seat, Edwards will serve on the bench in Alexandria.

Edwards is a graduate of Georgia State University and received his JD at Vermont Law and Graduate School.

He served as a law clerk in Caddo District Court under Judges Jeanette G. Garrett and Scott Crichton. He practiced law in Shreveport in a private firm until he joined the U. S. Attorney’s Office in 2019.

During his tenure as the US Attorney Louisiana Western District, Edwards focused on white-collar crime, public corruption, and money laundering.

Edwards was nominated to serve as a United States District Court Judge on June 7, 2023. When he is commissioned, Edwards will become the first person of color to serve on the LouisianaWestern District.