SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Congress is tied up over sending money to foreign allies and securing the nation’s border. Currently, some of Louisiana’s delegation, including Senator Bill Cassidy, are among the voices calling for more focus to be put on America’s southern border.

According to Senator Cassidy, republicans in the Senate want military aid to be sent to Israel and other allies. Still, first, the administration must control its southern border with money and policy.

“Many of them (asylum seekers) are claiming asylum, and you’d think asylum would be for someone who is going to be persecuted. But as it turns, many of them have economic problems back home, so they’re moving here. That’s not a qualification,” explains Cassidy.

The Louisiana senator said the Biden Administration should require asylum seekers to apply for asylum in their country of origin instead of once they arrive at the border.

Senator Cassidy is also working on legislation that will bring changes to Social Security. He is looking for a reform to protect vulnerable groups like the elderly.

“Take someone who gets an overpayment when she is 70, and now she has to pay it back when she is 82. She no longer works, she’s on a limited income, and she has to pay money back from 12 years ago,” explains Cassidy.

Cassidy says the overpayment shouldn’t be made in the first place, but there should be some awareness that if you wait to ask for it back, it may be difficult for someone to make that payment at that point in their lives.