SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Soon after Louisiana Congressman Mike Johnson was elected as the 56th Speaker of the House, people began to voice their opinions on social media.

The 51-year-old congressman was appointed after three nominations and received 220 votes with no Republicans voting against him.

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy congratulated Speaker Mike Johnson in a media statement:

“Mike is a man of deep faith and a natural leader who has united House Republicans,” said Cassidy.

“He brought people who disagree together to find a way forward, which is a sign of his ability to lead and secure conservative victories. He will make an excellent Speaker. This is a great day for the United States and for Louisiana.”

President and CEO of the Bossier Chamber of Commerce Lisa Johnson said, “Having our very own Congressman be elected as Speaker of the House of the United States House of Representatives is an important day for Bossier, Northwest Louisiana, and our state.”

However, not everyone was thrilled about Johnson’s new position.

Rep. Jason Crow, American lawyer, veteran, and politician serving as the United States representative for Colorado’s 6th congressional district since 2019.

Professor, former Secretary of Labor expressed his

House Judiciary Dems took to X

Steve Morris, Senior Political Writer for 'The Recount'

Republican Senator Mitt Romney said that he knew ‘very little about him’ but that it would “be interesting to see how the House runs if they choose a speaker that has no experience in leadership or as a committee chair.”

“Inexperience seems to be a qualification,” he added.

NBC described Johnson as a relatively inexperienced speaker with ‘fewer than seven years under his belt’ compared to his predecessors. Kevin McCarthy served 16 years before he was elected, Nancy Pelosi served 20 years; Paul Ryan served 16 years, and John Boehad served for 20 years.

After being elected, Mike Johnson declared “The People’s House is back in business,” as he struck the gavel.