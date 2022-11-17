Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced she intended to remain in the House of Representatives but would not seek reelection as leader of House Democrats.

Pelosi, the only female Speaker in US history, received several rounds of applause during the speech she made to fellow lawmakers on the House floor Thursday afternoon.

The 82-year-old Pelosi recalled first seeing the Capitol building on a trip to Washington with her father when she was six years old.

“Indeed, American democracy is majestic, but it is fragile […] Democracy must be forever defended from forces that wish it harm […] Last week the American people spoke […] and gave proof through the night that our flag was still there,” she said.

Republicans gained the House majority after the midterm elections, while Democrats held control of the Senate. In her remarks on Thursday, Pelosi told fellow lawmakers, “I will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress. For me, the hour has come for a new generation to lead the Democratic caucus that I so deeply respect.”

The Speaker thanked her husband, Paul, who is still recovering from a hammer attack by an armed intruder at the Pelosi family’s California home.

“For my dear husband, Paul, who has been my beloved partner in life and my pillar of support, thank you. We’re all grateful for all the prayers and well wishes as he continues his recovery. Thank you so much,” she said.

