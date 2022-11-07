SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police officers found a man dead after he was ejected in a crash on I-220.

Police found an abandoned Toyota Avalon in the median of I-220W near I-20W on Saturday. While searching the area, they found the body of a man they believe to be the driver about 75ft from the scene.

The Shreveport Fire Department pronounced him dead at the scene. Investigators say the man was driving west on I-220 when he left the right side of the road near the curve passing over I-20. His vehicle struck the guard rail and overturned, falling down the embankment.

Officials say the man, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. They determined it was a single-vehicle crash. The investigation is ongoing.

This marks the 26th traffic accident fatality in Shreveport this year.