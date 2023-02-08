MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) – WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler suffered a stroke on Monday but is expected to make “a full recovery,” according to those close to him.

A Wednesday update posted on Lawler’s Twitter described the stroke as “massive.” According to the post, Lawler’s speech is currently “limited” but he is expected to fully recover with rehabilitation.

Photos included in the post show Lawler out of bed and giving a thumbs-up.

Lawler started his pro wrestling career in 1970 and won 35 American Wrestling Association Southern Heavyweight Championships and 10 AWA Tag Team Championships, according to his official website. Since the start of his career in the 70s, he has won 168 championships.

He joined the WWE, formerly known as the World Wrestling Federation, in 1992 and served as a wrestler and commentator for more than 20 years. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007.

In October 2022, Lawler was also one of 27 players, coaches, and contributors inducted into the Memphis Sports Hall of Fame.