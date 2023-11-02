(KRON) – A widespread outage that hit Workday Thursday morning appears to be resolved, according to Downdetector, a site that monitors reports of website issues.

Reports of the outage began coming in shortly before 5 a.m. and rose steadily throughout the morning.

Commenters on Downdetector reported difficulties logging into the platform, problems sending verification emails, and trouble making purchase order receipts, among other issues.

Visitors to the Workday website were met with a message that read, “Workday is currently unavailable.”

Shortly after 2 p.m., reports of outage problems began to taper off on Downdetector.

“Workday is backup!” wrote one commenter on the site.

“We are experiencing a service interruption. Your service will be restored as quickly as possible,” the message continued. “We apologize for the inconvenience. If you are a Workday customer and require additional assistance please contact the Workday Administrator within your organization. Otherwise, please check back later.”

Workday is an enterprise management cloud platform commonly used for HR, finance, planning, analytics and management. The company employs around 17,700 people and is headquartered in Pleasanton. Workday is used by 65 million people, according to a fact sheet on its website.

Nexstar’s KRON4 reached out to Workday for comment regarding the ongoing outage. We have yet to hear back.