RIVERDALE, Ga. (NEXSTAR/WJW) – Police in Georgia are looking for a woman accused of posing as a worker at Waffle House in order to access the restaurant’s cash register.

Officers with the Riverdale Police Department say the unidentified woman arrived at a Waffle House location in Riverdale, a suburb of Atlanta, on the evening Dec. 12. She then went “to work” at the restaurant, according to police.

She was then captured on surveillance cameras “accessing the register tablet, opening the register, and stealing cash,” police wrote in a Facebook post containing a photo of the suspect wearing a hair covering and a Waffle House cap.

A representative for Waffle House said the company was cooperating with law enforcement, but declined to comment on the incident, citing the pending investigation.

It’s also unclear how the woman convinced other Waffle House employees that she was a legitimate worker. A Waffle House spokesperson could not say for certain, but acknowledged that restaurants may sometimes borrow employees during shortages, or hire new workers during a seasonal rush.

The spokesperson also said the woman posed as an employee for 1 hour and 11 minutes, despite the police claiming she was pretending to work “for hours.”

A representative for the Riverdale Police Department could not immediately be reached for additional comment.