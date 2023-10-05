MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) – A woman accused of crashing weddings across three states and leaving with the bride and groom’s money and gifts was arrested at a ceremony Saturday in Pontotoc County, Mississippi.

The Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department hasn’t released details about what happened but did say Sandra Lynn Henson was charged with petit larceny, trespassing, and disturbing the peace.

In Mississippi, petit larceny is defined as stealing property worth less than $1,000.

The sheriff’s department said Henson had been arrested for the same crimes in Mississippi, Tennessee, and Alabama.

In March of 2021, a Marshall County bride told Nexstar’s WREG Henson had ruined her special day by taking the cards, money, and gifts guests brought with them to her wedding.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department was able to identify Henson after she was caught on camera removing items from the gift tables.

Courtesy: Florence Police Department

In 2019, Alabama authorities said they had tied Henson to thefts at nine weddings in their state.

The Florence Police Department said Henson was also captured by surveillance cameras walking around one of the reception venues that had been hit.

It’s unclear if Henson was on probation when she was arrested in Pontotoc County.