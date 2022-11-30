TYLER, Texas (KETK) – 21 people people have been charged for their roles in money laundering networks after a years-long investigation, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

According to court documents unsealed on Wednesday, the networks include those that laundered millions of dollars stolen from U.S. fraud victims through romance scams, business email compromises, technical support schemes and other fraud schemes.

“Protecting our greatest generation remains our number one priority,” U. S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas Brit Featherston said.

Featherston said the older generation is the number one targeted group for crimes involving money laundering schemes.

Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and U.S. Secret Service said this announcement comes after a years-long effort that has become known as Operation Crypto Runner.

William Smarr, a special agent in charge of the U.S. Secret Service’s Dallas Field Office said since their efforts began in 2019, over $300 million of money laundering transaction have been disrupted by Operation Crypto Runner.

“These arrests are just the beginning,” Smarr said. “We are committed to bringing each of the remaining perpetrators to justice.”

One of the schemes alleged in the 21 indictments include the 2020 case of Zenobia Walker, 65, of Temple Hills, Maryland. Walker, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitting business “was once a victim herself,” according to officials.

Walker was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison on Nov. 2 after pleading guilty of exchanging over $308,000 from the victims of romance scams between 2019 and 2020.

“Cybercrime has become an all too common way for foreign criminal actors to prey on Americans,” Thomas Noyes, the inspector in charge of the Postal Inspection Service’s Fort Worth Division said. “I commend the exceptional work of our law enforcement partners and emphasize our agency’s ongoing commitment to combatting fraud and money laundering schemes.”