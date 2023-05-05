BERLIN (AP) — German authorities said Friday that a man sought in connection with the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old Syrian in the western town of Luedenscheid has been detained after surrendering to police.

Prosecutors in the western city of Hagen said the 23-year-old suspect is also a Syrian citizen and knew the victim, who died at a hospital hours after Monday’s shooting in the nearby town of Luedenscheid.

Police declined to immediately provide further details about the suspect or the circumstances of the shooting.

Hundreds of thousands of Syrians have come to Germany since the start of the conflict in their country more than a decade ago.