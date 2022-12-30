(NewsNation) — A suspect was arrested Friday morning in connection with the brutal November stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students.

Federal law enforcement sources confirmed to NewsNation that 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger was arrested in the early hours of Friday in Scranton, Pennsylvania and that the arrest was not made by the FBI.

The Moscow Police Department is expected to hold a press conference at 4 p.m. ET in the City Council chambers to provide the community with an update. NewsNation will broadcast the press conference live.

Don’t know how to watch NewsNation? Use our Channel Finder app.

Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28 was arrested early Friday morning in connection with the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students in November. (Mugshot from Monroe County Correctional Facility)

The small city of Moscow has been living on the edge, terrified while waiting for a suspect to be named or caught since Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20 were found dead on Nov. 13 in a rental home near campus.

Police received thousands of tips from the public while they probed the case.

Though law enforcement interviewed and cleared a number of people, rumors swirling about the attack led to some people questioning — and expressing frustration with — the police. In an interview with NewsNation’s Brian Entin, Moscow Police Chief James Fry defended his department’s work in the first 48 hours of the investigation.

“I do think they were handled properly,” Fry said. “We secured the scene quickly, we called in the state police, we did our due diligence in getting the things that we needed to do to have this be a solid case all the way through. We called in the state lab to collect evidence and I believe it was the initial stuff that we started and how we did things that will help bring this to a conclusion.”

The three women victims were roommates, while Chapin and Kernodle had been dating. All four died from stab wounds, and were likely asleep at the time of the attack, according to preliminary findings by a county coroner.

From their friends, the University of Idaho Dean of Students Blaine Eckles said, he has heard the victims were full of joy, laughter, love and fun.

“It’s heartbreaking when lights are extinguished like that,” he said. “You can see the impact it has on their close friends that have lost someone that’s close to them.”