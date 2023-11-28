(The Hill) — Comedian Stephen Colbert, host of CBS’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” announced that his show is canceled this week as he recovers from surgery for a ruptured appendix.

“Sorry to say that I have to cancel our shows this week. I’m sure you’re thinking, “Turkey overdose, Steve? Gravy boat capsize?” Actually, I’m recovering from surgery for a ruptured appendix,” Colbert said in a statement through the show’s various social media accounts.

“I’m grateful to my doctors for their care and to Evie and the kids for putting up with me,” the late night host said, jokingly adding: “Going forward, all emails to my appendix will be handled by my pancreas.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, a ruptured appendix causes pain in the lower right abdomen. This results in symptoms such as nausea and vomiting, loss of appetite, abdominal bloating, and a low-grade fever that may rise as the illness worsens.

Treatment for this condition usually involves antibiotics and surgery to remove the appendix.

The announcement comes a year after Colbert shared that he tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in production of his show to be postponed as he recovered from the illness.

The canceled week slate of “The Late Show” was set to feature actress Jennifer Garner, director Baz Luhrmann, Barbra Streisand, Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, and former show bandleader and musical director Jon Batiste, according to CBS News.

Colbert has been the host of the “The Late Show” since 2015, after a nine-year stint as the host of Comedy Central’s “The Colbert Report.”