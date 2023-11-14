NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The United States Coast Guard is continuing its search for a Houma man who fell overboard a Carnival cruise ship.

According to Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders, the family of 28-year-old Tyler Barnett, a passenger on the Carnival Glory cruise ship, reported him missing to the crew Monday morning, Nov. 13.

The onboard crew reportedly searched the ship and reviewed security footage but were unable to locate him. They alerted Coast Guard officials who launched two aircraft to take over the search.

Watchstanders say they are currently searching more than 200 miles of the ship’s voyage path since it is unknown when the man fell over.

The Coast Guard sent out an alert to mariners in the Gulf of Mexico notifying them of the missing person.

Crews had to pause searches through the night due to dangerous weather conditions negatively impacting efforts.

Additional assets are set to be launched once it is safe to do so. To check weather conditions in the area visit WGNO’s weather page.

Officials with the Carnival Cruise Line Public Relations released a statement on the matter:

Our Care Team is supporting the missing guest’s family on board. The U.S. Coast Guard is in charge of search and rescue operations and cleared Carnival Glory to proceed to Montego Bay, Jamaica as scheduled, where it will arrive on Wednesday. Carnival Glory departed New Orleans on Sunday for a week-long sailing and is also scheduled to call on Grand Cayman and Cozumel. Carnival Cruise Line Public Relations Team

Latest Stories