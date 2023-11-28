(KTLA) – Hip-hop impresario Sean “Diddy” Combs is stepping down as chairman of his cable television network Revolt.

Revolt made the announcement on Instagram on Tuesday morning.

“Sean Combs has stepped down from his position as Chairman of Revolt,” the statement began. “While Mr. Combs has previously had no operational or day-to-day role in the business, the decision helps to ensure that Revolt remains steadfastly focused on our mission to create meaningful content for the culture and amplify the voices of all Black people throughout this country and the African diaspora.”

The move comes after three woman sued Combs for alleged sexual assault.

Just weeks ago, Combs was accused of raping and abusing R&B singer Cassie for nearly a decade. She filed a lawsuit against the Bad Boy Records founder and the two parties settled a day later.

Sean “Diddy” Combs and Cassie attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

“I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support,” Cassie, whose real name is Casandra Ventura, said in a statement.

Combs said: “We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love.”

Ben Brafman, an attorney for Combs, said in a statement that Combs “vehemently denies” the allegations when they were first made public.

Following that lawsuit, two more have been filed.

In the most recent filing, the alleged victim, identified only as Jane Doe, alleges that Combs and singer-songwriter Aaron Hall took turns raping her and a friend in New York City over three decades ago.

Another lawsuit was filed by Joi Dickerson-Neal, who also alleged that Combs drugged and sexually assaulted her while she was a student at Syracuse University in 1991.

Combs has denied those allegations.

“This last-minute lawsuit is an example of how a well-intentioned law can be turned on its head. (This) 32-year-old story is made up and not credible. Mr. Combs never assaulted her, and she implicates companies that did not exist. This is purely a money grab and nothing more,” a spokesperson for Combs told Rolling Stone.

All litigation was filed under the Adult Survivors Act, which amended the state law to allow alleged victims of sexual offenses to file a civil lawsuit after the statute of limitations has passed, according to the Washington Post.

Combs co-founded the network in 2012 with Andy Schuon and it launched in October 2013.