WASHINGTON (KARK) – A federal judge sentenced Richard “BigO” Barnett, of Gravette, Arkansas, to jail time and a fine in federal court Wednesday.

The sentence in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia was for 54 months for Barnett’s part in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the nation’s Capitol.

(FILES) Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump, holds a piece of mail as he sits inside the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi after protestors breached the US Capitol in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Barnett’s attorneys had moved for an acquittal and retrial on Monday. That request was denied by the court on Tuesday.

The 62-year-old Barnett had been found guilty by a jury on Jan. 23 of eight charges including theft of government property and civil disorder for his actions on Jan. 6. Famously, Barnett had been pictured with his feet on then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk.

Richard Barnett, an Arkansas man who was photographed with his feet on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, arrives at federal court in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Evidence at trial included a note Barnett had placed on Pelosi’s desk stating “Hey Nancy, BigO was here” and an envelope from the office he was seen holding during an on-camera interview later in the day outside the Capitol.

In the prosecutor’s sentencing memorandum, attorneys pointed out that Barnett had sold autographed copies of the feet-on-desk picture.

“The government does not know the full extent of what Barnett earned from these ventures because he has not submitted any documentation of his income to the Probation Office,” the memo states.

The government’s sentencing memorandum requested Barnett receive an 87-month sentence, the maximum allowed for his charges. Barnett’s defense had submitted a memorandum asking for no prison time.