LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A judge has ordered rapper Blueface to pay a shuttered Las Vegas strip club more than $13 million in damages after a shooting in 2022, according to court documents.

Earlier this month, a different judge sentenced Blueface, whose real name is Johnathan Porter, to probation for the Oct. 8, 2022, shooting that left one man injured.

The victim said he was shot in the hand outside of Euphoric Gentlemen’s Club on Windy Road off the Las Vegas Strip, according to documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained. He reportedly recognized Porter in the venue and had spoken “with him earlier in the night.”

The victim said he made a joke about Porter “speaking with some females in a cheap vehicle,” according to the documents.

Prosecutors initially charged Porter with attempted murder. A plea deal lowered the charges to battery and discharging a firearm at or into an occupied structure.

Attorneys for the club’s owner filed the lawsuit on Dec. 29, 2022, records showed, saying “as a direct result of [Blueface’s] negligence, willful, and/or reckless conduct, the club’s licenses were revoked” on Oct. 14, 2022.

The business sued Porter, citing claims of nuisance; indemnification and contribution; and declaratory relief, documents said. In an order filed Saturday, Reynolds ordered Porter to pay lost revenue of $12.6 million, plus other damages, totaling nearly $13.1 million, documents said.

Reynolds granted the plaintiff’s motion for summary judgment last week after Porter “failed to file an opposition,” court documents said. An attorney for Porter was not listed in the civil case.

Blueface faced at least two civil cases related to the alleged shooting. Porter’s attorneys had asked a judge to pause any civil cases as his criminal proceedings moved forward.

Police arrested Porter on a robbery charge as he was entering court in June. Detectives said he had stolen a fan’s phone at the Palms casino. Prosecutors agreed to dismiss the charge after Porter was sentenced in the shooting case, records showed.

It was unclear Monday if Porter would appeal the judgment.