Product description Size UPC Best before

Granola bars

Quaker Big Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip 5-count

7.4 oz 30000314074 Best Before date of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date

1-count

1.48 oz



10-count

14.8 oz 30000004081

(Bar)



30000315651

(Caddy)



30000315658

(case) Best Before date of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date

Quaker Big Chewy Bars Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip 5-count

7.4 oz 30000316856 Best Before date of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date

1-count

1.48 oz



10-count

14.8 oz 30000004098

(Bar)

30000315668

(Caddy)

30000315665

(case) Best Before date of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date

Quaker Big Chewy Bars variety pack 36-count

53.3 oz 30000567609 Best Before date of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date

Quaker Chewy Bars and Dipps variety pack 14-count 13 oz 30000576533 Best Before date of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date

58-count

58.6 oz 30000562468 Best Before date of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date

Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip 8-count

6.7 oz 30000311820 Best Before date of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date

18-count

15.1 oz 30000450178 Best Before date of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date

30-count

25.2 oz 30000573402 Best Before date of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date

36-count

30.2 oz 30000566237 Best Before date of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date

58-count

48.7 oz 30000563045 Best Before date of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date

1-count

0.84 oz



440-count

369.6 oz 03077504

(Bar)

30000562581

(Tote) Best Before date of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date

Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough 8-count

6.7 oz 30000576519 Best Before date of Sept. 1, 24 and any earlier date

Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Holiday Minis 28-count

13.8 oz 3000057787 Best Before date of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date

Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Halloween Minis 28-count

13.8 oz 30000312575 Best Before date of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date

40-count

19.6 oz 30000571231 Best Before date of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date

Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Spring Minis 28-count

13.8 oz 30000569504 Best Before date of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date

Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Valentine Minis 28-count

13.8 oz 30000311639 Best Before date of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date

Quaker Chewy Bars Dark Chocolate Chunk 8-count

6.7 oz 30000311868 Best Before date of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date

Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chunk 1-count

1.41 oz 30000003442

(Bar)

30000565879

(Tote) Best Before date of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date

Quaker Chewy Bars Less Sugar Chocolate Chip 8-count

6.7 oz 30000311752 Best Before date of June 3, 2024, and any earlier date

18-count

15.1 oz 30000571682 Best Before date of June 3, 2024, and any earlier date

58-count

48.7 oz 30000565506 Best Before of June 3, 2024, and any earlier date

Quaker Chewy Bars Less Sugar

Cookies & Cream 1-count

1.38 oz 30000003435

(Bar)

30000565862

(Tote) Best Before of June 3, 2024, and any earlier date

8-count

6.7 oz 30000311875 Best Before of June 3, 2024, and any earlier date

Quaker Chewy Bars Less Sugar Peanut Butter

Chocolate Chip 8-count

6.7 oz 30000311769 Best Before of Jun. 3, 2024, and any earlier date

Quaker Chewy Bars Less Sugar

variety 8-count

6.7 oz 30000311943 Best Before of June 3, 2024, and any earlier date

18-count

15.1 oz 30000450109 Best Before of June 3, 2024, and any earlier date

58-count

48.7 oz 30000564998 Best Before of June 3, 2024, and any earlier date

60-count

50.4 oz 30000575185 Best Before of June 3, 2024, and any earlier date

Quaker Chewy Bars Oatmeal Raisin 8-count

6.7 oz 30000311806 Best Before of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date

58-count

48.7 oz 30000568798 Best Before of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date

1-count

0.84 oz



440-count

369.6 oz 03076709

(Bar)

30000577011

(Tote) Best Before of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date

Quaker Chewy Bars Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip 8-count

6.7 oz 30000311844 Best Before of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date

18-count

15.1 oz 30000567265 Best Before of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date

58-count

48.7 oz 30000565513 Best Before of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date

1-count

0.84oz



440-count

369.6 oz 03077601

(Bar)

30000562598

(Tote) Best Before of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date

Quaker Chewy Bars S’mores 1-count

0.84oz 03076806

(Bar) Best Before August 2, 2024, and any earlier date

8-count

6.7 oz 30000311813 Best Before of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date

18-count

15.1 oz 30000573174 Best Before of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date

58-count

48.7 oz 30000568804 Best Before of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date

Quaker Chewy Bars variety pack 8-count

6.7 oz 30000311882 Best Before of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date

14-count

11.8 oz 30000575284 Best Before of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date

18-count

15.1 oz 30000451304 Best Before of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date

30-count

25.2 oz 30000573419 Best Before of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date

36-count

30.2 oz 30000566244 Best Before of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date

48-count

40.3 oz 30000317709 Best Before of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date

58-count

48.7 oz 30000562093 Best Before of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date

58-count

48.7 oz 30000565520 Best Before of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date

58-count

48.7 oz 30000577257 Best Before of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date

60-count

50.4 oz 30000577349 Best Before of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date

Quaker Chewy Dipps Chocolate Chip 6-count

6.5 oz 30000312698 Best Before of Oct. 1, 2024, and any earlier date

14-count

15.3 oz 30000450529 Best Before of Oct. 1, 2024, and any earlier date

24-count

26.2 oz 30000576809 Best Before of Oct. 1, 2024, and any earlier date

30-count

32.7 oz 30000569061 Best Before of Oct. 1, 2024, and any earlier date

34-count

37.1 oz 30000311653 Best Before of Oct. 1, 2024, and any earlier date

Quaker Chewy Dipps Peanut Butter 6-count

6.3 oz 30000312711 Best Before of Oct. 1, 2024, and any earlier date

14-count

14.7 oz 30000311332 Best Before of Oct. 1, 2024, and any earlier date

Quaker Chewy Dipps variety pack 14-count 15 oz 30000567272 Best Before of Oct. 1, 2024, and any earlier date

48-count

51.6 oz 30000574836 Best Before of Oct. 1, 2024, and any earlier date

Quaker Chewy Mini Dipps Birthday Blast 12-count

8.9 oz 30000572733 Best Before of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date

Quaker Chewy Mini Dipps Summer Night S’mores 12-count

8.9 oz 30000572757 Best Before of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date

Granola cereal

Quaker Puffed Granola Apple Cinnamon Cereal 17 oz 30000575758 Best Before of Sept. 1, 2024, and any earlier date

Quaker Puffed Granola Blueberry Vanilla Cereal 17 oz 30000575765 Best Before of Sept. 1, 2024, and any earlier date

Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey and Almonds Cereal 2-pack

48.2 oz 30000573488 Best Before of Sept. 1, 2024, and any earlier date

Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey and Almonds Cereal 24.1 oz 30000572429 Best Before of Sept. 1, 2024, and any earlier date

Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey, Raisins and Almonds Cereal 24.1 oz 30000572436 Best Before of June 3, 2024, and any earlier date

Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey, Raisins and Almonds Cereal 2-pack

48.2 oz 30000577721 Best Before of Sept. 1, 2024, and any earlier date

Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey, Raisins and Almonds Cereal 69 oz 30000436073 Best Before of Sept. 1, 2024, and any earlier date

Quaker Protein Granola Oats, Chocolate, and Almonds Flavor 18 oz 30000571627 Best Before of Jan. 9, 2024, and any earlier date

2-pack

36 oz 30000577783 Best Before of Jan. 9, 2024, and any earlier date

Granola bars included in the following snack boxes

Quaker Chocolatey Favorites Snack Mix 20-count box, 378 oz 30000577325 June 3, 2024 and any earlier date

Quaker On The Go Snack Mix 20-count box, 344 oz 30000577318 June 3, 2024 and any earlier date

Frito-Lay Snacks variety pack with Quaker Chewy 20-count

17.42 oz (493.8g) 28400715607 Best Before of March 12, 2024, and any earlier date

Frito-Lay Chips and Quaker Chewy Granola Bars variety pack 40-count

36.94 oz 28400697965 Best Before of March 12, 2024, and any earlier date

Crunchy & Chewy Snacks, Frito-Lay Chips, Cookies, Nuts and Quaker Chewy Bars variety pack 40-count 36.205

oz 28400714259 Best Before of March 12, 2024, and any earlier date

Lunch Box Mix, Frito-Lay Chips, Cookies and Quaker Chewy Bars variety pack 40-count

40.62 oz 28400713375 Best Before of March 12, 2024, and any earlier date

Frito-Lay Popped & Baked Chips with Cookies, Nuts and Quaker Chewy Bars variety pack 40-count

35.58 oz 28400714273 Best Before March 12 2024 and any earlier date

Frito-Lay Snack Time Favorites with Baked, Smartfood, SunChips and Quaker Chewy Granola Bars variety pack 40-count

33.94 oz 28400698009 Best Before of March 12, 2024, and any earlier date

Tasty Snacks, Frito-Lay Chips, Nuts, Cookies and Quaker Chewy Bars variety pack 40-count

41.56 oz 28400713368 Best Before of March 12, 2024, and any earlier date