(KTLA) – A possible tornado has damaged multiple buildings in the Los Angeles suburb of Montebello, and video of the incident shows a trail of destruction.

The Verdugo Fire Communications Center said the “weather incident” was reported a few minutes before 11:30 a.m. when they responded to an area along South Vail Street.

Images from the scene show ripped-off parts of roofing on what appear to be commercial buildings and debris strewn about the area. Damage spread over more than one city block but the extent of the perimeter was still being determined.

A reported tornado damaged buildings in Montebello on March 22, 2023. (Anthony Ortiz)

A video shared with Nexstar’s KTLA shows what appears to be a funnel cloud descending from the clouds above:

The owner of a recycling company in the area told KTLA he was driving when the weather event occurred and he later saw the activity had torn off the roof of the building next door.

“All the windows of the cars were shattered … it was just a mess,” he said. “I saw cars just swiveling through the streets and it was just the craziest thing I’ve ever seen. I was only a few inches away, I had to reverse out of it.”

In a statement Wednesday afternoon, Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis called the weather event a “landspout.” The National Weather Service described a landspout as a tornado that “usually causes less damage than a ‘typical’ tornado.”

NWS will investigate the reported tornado on Wednesday. A damage survey team will visit Montebello and southeast Santa Barbara County, where another reported twister damaged mobile homes.

According to preliminary information, it’s “very possible” that the apparent funnel cloud spotted a few miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles was a tornado, said meteorologist Rose Schoenfeld with the weather service.

“It’s definitely not something that’s common for the region,” Schoenfeld said.

One person was injured and was taken to a hospital, said Alex Gillman, a city spokesman. He didn’t know the severity of the injury.

The rare and violent weather came amid a strong late-season Pacific storm that brought damaging winds and more rain and snow to saturated California. Two people died Tuesday as the storm raked the San Francisco Bay Area with powerful gusts and downpours.

Schoenfeld said more unstable weather was possible through the afternoon in Southern California.

“All the ingredients are there for more possible events like the one we saw earlier,” she said.

The last time the weather service’s Los Angeles office sent out tornado assessment teams was 2016 near Fillmore in Ventura County, where it was determined that a small twister had touched down, Schoenfeld said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.