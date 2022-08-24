Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) leaves the House Chamber following the last votes of the week on Thursday, July 21, 2022. (Greg Nash/The Hill)

(The Hill) — Authorities say they are investigating a 911 call that claimed a shooting was taking place at Georiga Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R) home early Wednesday morning.

The Rome Police Department said in a statement that officers responded to a 911 call at 1:03 a.m. claiming an individual was shot multiple times at Greene’s house.

“She assured the officers there was no issue, and the call was determined to be a false call commonly known as ‘swatting,’” the statement read.

Officials said they received a second call from the suspect, who was using a computer-generated voice, saying they were upset about Greene’s view on transgender youth rights.

The lawmaker has been an outspoken opponent of transgender rights and last week introduced a bill to make gender-affirming care a felony.

The Rome Police Department said they are investigating the incident alongside the U.S. Capitol Police. Capitol Police did not immediately return a request for comment.

Greene first revealed the incident in a tweet on Wednesday morning.

“Last night, I was swatted just after 1 am,” she tweeted. “I can’t express enough gratitude to my local law enforcement here in Rome, Floyd County. More details to come.”

When asked for further comment, Greene’s office called it a “political attack.”

“Right now, Congresswoman Greene’s safety is our number one concern,” her office said in a statement. “Late last night, she was a victim of a political attack on her family and home. Whoever who committed this violent crime will face the full extent of the law.”



Kandiss Taylor, a Georgia Republican who received 3.4 percent of the vote in the state’s May gubernatorial primary, also said she was swatted last month.