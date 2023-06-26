BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ronald Mark Feldmeier, who served three decades in prison for a series of rapes in Sacramento, was arrested early Monday on suspicion of kidnapping a woman in Bakersfield, arrest records show.

Sheriff’s inmate records show Feldmeier, 71, was booked into jail at 4:50 a.m. He was being held on $100,000 bail and is scheduled for arraignment Wednesday.

Police said the woman suffered moderate injuries.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was the passenger in a vehicle operated by (Feldmeier),” police spokesman Sgt. Robert Pair said in an email. “At some point, while traveling with Feldmeier, the victim became concerned for her safety and repeatedly asked Feldmeier to stop the vehicle and let her out. Feldmeier refused, and the victim jumped from the moving vehicle, resulting in the injuries.”

The relationship between the woman and Feldmeier was unknown, Pair said. Police were called around 2 a.m. in southwest Bakersfield, where they contacted the woman.

Feldmeier became known as the “Pillowcase Rapist” for using the covering to stifle his victims’ screams during sexual assaults committed in the 1980s.

Released from prison in 2019, Feldmeier moved to Bakersfield, where he soon found himself in trouble.

Feldmeier failed to update his sex offender registration in December 2019 after moving to a sober living home. He apologized to a parole agent and said he forgot, according to court filings.

Feldmeier was charged with failing to register as a sex offender. That case was pending at the time of Monday’s arrest.