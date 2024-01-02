HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina pastor was arrested after reportedly attacking a worker at a McDonald’s where his wife was training to be a manager.

According to a police report, the wife of 57-year-old Dwayne Waden called him to the fast-food restaurant in High Point on Thursday, Dec. 28, because her co-worker was “disrespecting” her.

Waden allegedly went inside the McDonald’s and wrapped his hands around the co-worker’s neck, pushing his head toward a deep fryer. The report also states that Waden repeatedly punched the victim in the face.

It took several employees to pull Waden off the victim, who had a “large contusion” on his forehead and right eye, as well as scratches on his neck, according to the report.

EMS checked out the victim at the scene, but his family drove him to a hospital for treatment.

The High Point Police Department said officers saw surveillance video of the incident and charged Waden with assault and battery.

Waden is the pastor of Elevated Life International Ministries in High Point. In an off-camera interview, Waden’s wife, Latoya Gladney, told Nexstar’s WGHP that she had been working at that McDonald’s location since May 2023. Gladney said that she notified supervisors several times about the victim allegedly directing expletives at her.

She admitted to calling her husband the day of the incident. She said Waden came to the restaurant, told her to grab her belongings, clock out and leave.

Waden said an altercation began near the deep fryer, but he did not push the victim’s head inside of it. The victim, who was not identified, told WGHP he is fine and has returned to work.

The McDonald’s franchise confirmed that Gladney no longer works there.

“The safety and security of our employees and customers is our top priority, and I was appalled by this act of violence in my restaurant last week,” the restaurant said in a statement. “Law enforcement was called immediately when this incident occurred, and we will continue to cooperate with the authorities on this matter.”

Waden’s court date is scheduled for Jan. 22.