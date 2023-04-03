LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The National Weather Service confirmed Saturday that a high-end EF-3 tornado hit the city of Little Rock Friday evening.

As crews with the NWS begin to survey the damage, they said that the tornado in the Little Rock metro had winds up to 165 mph.

NWS crews also said that the path length of the storm was 29.9 miles with a max width of 1.3 miles.

According to the NWS, the starting location of the tornado was four miles west-northwest of Pulaski County and it ended four miles south southeast of Austin in Lonoke County.