MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man was taken into custody after Memphis Police say he ate two bags of chips that someone else had stolen from a convenience store.

According to reports, on Feb. 9, a man got into an argument with a store clerk because she wouldn’t sell him beer. The man then took an entire display of chips and put them into his car.

While walking with the display, several bags of chips fell to the ground, police said, noting the clerk had followed the man out of the store.

After the suspect drove off, another man, Joseph Braswell, picked up two of the fallen bags of chips, which were valued at $4.98, police say.

Minutes later, officers found Braswell with crumbs on his face. Police said they reviewed video footage and concluded that Braswell was aware of the theft.

Braswell was charged with theft of merchandise less than $1,000. He was set to appear in court Tuesday morning.