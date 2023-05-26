BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The national championship-winning LSU women’s basketball team will be visiting the White House on Friday as they get a “Geaux Tigers” from the president.

The team landed in Washington D.C. on Thursday where they were greeted by the Louisiana Congressional Delegation with a lunch and tour, according to LSU Athletics.

On Friday, the LSU Lady Tigers will visit the White House for a 1 p.m. CT ceremony. Watch the team’s visit live in this article.

Coach Kim Mulkey led the team to its first national championship with a 102-point win against Iowa. LSU said the basketball game brought in a record 9.9 million television viewers.

This isn’t Mulkey’s first trip to the nation’s Capitol to visit a U.S. president. LSU Athletics said Friday’s trip will mark the fifth president she’s visited after national championship wins and a 1984 Olympics gold medal win. She previously met former presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Ronald Reagan.