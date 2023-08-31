SHREVEPORT, LA (KTAL/KMSS) — The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) encourages college students and veterans to apply for its Honors Internship Program in September.

The Honors Internship Program is a 10-week paid summer internship for undergraduates and graduates.

Benefits include 13 – 26 days of paid annual leave, comprehensive health and life insurance, parental leave, and 401(k) with up to 5% match.

“The challenges of our world are greater than ever, and this program encourages the best and brightest on our college campuses to consider a rewarding FBI Career,” Special Agent in Charge of FBI New Orleans, Douglas A. Williams Jr., said.

Participants work with FBI employees at FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C., or one of their 56 field offices nationwide.

To be eligible for employment:

U.S. Citizen,

Public records must be in good standing with no felony

pass the urinalysis and background investigation

student loan repayments must be in good standing

filed all required annual taxes

and more.

For more information and to apply for the FBI Internship Program go to fbijobs.gov