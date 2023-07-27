(KTLA) – LeBron James has broken his silence after his oldest son, Bronny, suffered cardiac arrest during basketball practice at the University of Southern California.

The Los Angeles Lakers star posted a message on Twitter on Thursday morning.

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers,” he wrote. “We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love.”

LeBron said he will “have more to say” when the family is ready “but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang.”

Bronny James #6 of the West team reacts after sinking a three-point shot during the 2023 McDonald’s High School Boys All-American Game at Toyota Center on March 28, 2023, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

On Monday morning, Bronny collapsed on the court of USC’s Galen Center. He was initially admitted to the ICU.

He is now recovering in the hospital and is in stable condition.

Bronny is the second USC player to collapse during practice in the last year. Trojans forward Vincent Iwuchukwu went into cardiac arrest in July 2022. He was able to play for USC during the second half of the season.

Bronny, a McDonald’s All-American, committed to USC back in May after a successful run at L.A.’s elite Sierra Canyon School. The 18-year-old was one of the nation’s top point guard prospects due to his playmaking skills, steady jump shot and perimeter defense.

The teen is expected to end up in the NBA, where his father hopes to play alongside him.