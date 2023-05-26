(WDTN) — Clipping coupons on your smartphone has become customary for shoppers, especially those that want to save a few cents or dollars while shopping at Kroger. For many, though, it has become stressful to see a price listed on the shelf and not have access to the discount.

Kroger is expanding the use of digital deal coupons to all Kroger shoppers. Shoppers who may not have a smartphone or access to the internet will be able to take advantage of the deals.

2 NEWS reached out to Kroger about the expanded change. The Cincinnati-based grocery store said all people who want to save money but do not have a digital account can just visit the customer service desk to request the discounts.

“Customers who would like to take advantage of digital coupons and do not have a digital account can receive the discounted pricing at any customer service desk. Customers without digital accounts also have access to many other benefits when shopping with Kroger, including fuel rewards and additional ways to save.”

The expansion comes just weeks after Kroger announced it would retire its weekly grocery specials in print newspapers, explaining via Twitter that the decision was due to many of its partners “reducing or eliminating physical distribution of their newspapers.” Kroger weekly ads can now be found online or on its app.

If you have not signed up for a Kroger account but would still like to, click here.