CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (KSWB) — A preliminary hearing is scheduled for a Camp Pendleton Marine after a 14-year-old girl was found in the barracks on the California base, military officials said.

The teen was found on the Marine Corps base on June 28 after she was reported missing on June 13, four days after running away from home, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The Marine, who has not been publicly named, faces a charge of sexual assault of a minor — along with violating liberty restriction from a prior, unrelated case — by military prosecutors, Capt. Charles Palmer with 1st Marine Logistics Group said in a statement.

After the hearing, the command will review evidence and charges to make a decision as to whether the case should be tried by court-martial, officials said.

Since Camp Pendleton is federal property, the Naval Criminal Investigative Services is handling the investigation, according to the sheriff’s department.

The hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

Earlier this week, the teen’s family held a news conference to demand answers in the case, alleging that she was “trafficked and potentially purchased” before being raped by the suspect.

They girl’s family also called for the Marine’s name to be released.