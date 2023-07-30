CLEVELAND (WJW) – Verizon customers with older phone plans could see their bill go up next month.

According to the company, starting Aug. 29, some older plans will be charged an additional $3 or $5 per mobile phone line every month.

Customers with Go Unlimited 2.0, Beyond Unlimited 2.0, Above Unlimited, and 5G Start 1.0 plans will see the $3 monthly increase, while single basic phone plans will see the $5 monthly increase.

The company says unlimited plans that are currently available to new customers won’t get hit with the additional charge.

Verizon says lines with tablets, smartwatches, and other devices also won’t be affected.

This comes after a price hike back in April, which, as reported by USA Today, saw a $2 monthly increase for some wireless plans.

In June 2022, Verizon raised some plan fees in response to “pressure,” the company’s head of business said at the time. It led to a $1.35 increase on its administrative fees, and an “Economic Adjustment Charge” for companies using the business plans. It was the first time the fees had been increased since 2019.