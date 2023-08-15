SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Maui wildfires now rank as the deadliest in modern U.S. history, with a death toll nearing 100. A current Maui resident spoke to KTAL exclusively to share what it’s been like on the ground.

“What happened to these families on the west side is sad. There’s kids without parents, and there’s parents without kids, and there’s ‘Kūpuna’ which means elderly. A lot of people have died. It’s just heartbreaking,” said teary-eyed Shekinah Cantere, who is currently in the town of Kihei, on the south side of Maui.

Cantere has been helping facilitate local relief efforts through her social media- reaching out to survivors, fundraising for what they need, and then hand-delivering those supplies.

She asks people who are not on Maui to help through prayer, as well as the donation of money and essential supplies.

For additional ways to help the island of Maui, our parent company Nexstar has partnered with the American Red Cross to collect donations that go directly toward those impacted.