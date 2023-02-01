CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (WCMH) — An offensive guard on the Philadelphia Eagles, who are two weeks away from playing in Super Bowl LVII, has been indicted in an Ohio court on charges of rape and kidnapping.

A Guernsey County grand jury indicted Eagles guard Joshua Sills, 25, from Sarahsville, Ohio for one count of rape and one count of kidnapping stemming from a 2019 incident.

According to court records, Sills allegedly engaged in non-consensual sexual activity with a woman and held the victim against her will in December 2019. He is listed to be summoned in Guernsey County Common Pleas court on Feb. 16.

Sills is listed on the Eagles depth chart as the backup right guard in his rookie season. The 25-year-old went undrafted in 2022 out of Oklahoma State and has appeared in one game this season. Philadelphia is set to play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz. on Feb. 12.

He attended Meadowbrook High School in Byesville, Ohio and played guard initially at West Virginia from 2016 to 2019 before transferring to Oklahoma State in 2020-21.

NBC4 has reached out to the Philadelphia Eagles for comment.