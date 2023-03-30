(WTAJ) – Carhartt has issued a recall on work pants sold at Dick’s Sporting Goods for a possible fall hazard.

The recall is for the Carhartt men’s force relaxed 5-pocket work pants with an elastic drawstring near the ankle that was sold exclusively at Dick’s in-store and online between June and November 2022.

Carhartt said that the drawstring could create an extra loop posing a trip and fall hazard for those wearing them.

Men’s Force Relaxed 5 Pocket Work Pants Recall (Photo: Carhartt)

Product number 105222 is printed on a tag on the inside seam near the waistband.

Carhartt said no injuries have been reported.

If you have these work pants, you should return them to Dicks Sporting Goods or Carhartt for a full refund. Carhartt said if you want to keep the pants, you can cut the loop out of the hems and send a photo to Carhartt at just_ask_us@carhartt.com showing proof that the cord was removed to get a full refund.

For more information, you can call Carhartt at 888-894-7601, email the address linked above or visit the company online at www.Carhartt.com/recall or www.Carhartt.com and click on the “Men’s Force Relaxed 5 Pocket Work Pants Recall” for more information.