SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco will soon be home to California’s first drag queen school. The school will be opened by Stud Collective, a non-profit formed by The Stud, which is one of San Francisco’s most iconic and long-serving LGBTQ+ bars.

The Stud School of Drag will teach the fundamentals of drag performance. According to the announcement, evening classes will gather weekly and will be taught by drag queen subject experts. The curriculum includes topics such as the history of drag, makeup 101, creating character through costuming, lip-synching and marketing fundamentals.

Chair of the San Francisco Democratic Party Honey Mahogany will serve as its inaugural headmistress.

“I thought drag was just about being campy and female impersonation — which is cool — but the Stud taught me that drag can be political, dark, scary, weird, emotional and so much more,” Mahogany said in a statement. “I’m excited to bring this art form to a new generation as the first Stud School of Drag Headmistress.”

A call for applications will be announced shortly after The Stud reopens in its new location in the South of Market neighborhood. The Stud School of Drag said all genders, sexualities and ages over 21 will be welcome to apply.