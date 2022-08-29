PHILADELPHIA, Penn. (NEXSTAR) – A 4-year-old boy waiting to get a haircut was reportedly injured in a Sunday afternoon shooting at a Philadelphia barbershop. He was among multiple children getting haircuts before returning to school Monday, authorities say.

The shooting happened shortly after 5 p.m. at a barbershop in the city’s Olney neighborhood, police told KYW.

Numerous customers, including children, were in the store when a man entered, WTXF reported. He allegedly went to the back of the store where an argument started between him and another person.

Police say at least three shots were fired in the shop after the argument ended. The 4-year-old boy was caught in the crossfire and struck in the shoulder.

As his father tried to rush him to the hospital, police tell WPVI the man crashed his car. Another driver then brought the boy to the hospital.

The boy suffered additional injuries in the crash but was in stable condition at the hospital as of Sunday night.

Nobody else was injured in either the crash or the shooting.

Many of the children in the barbershop were likely getting a back-to-school haircut, with Monday being the first day of the school year, Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace told WPVI.

Philadelphia Police did not immediately return Nexstar’s request for information. They are still searching for a suspect, reports say.