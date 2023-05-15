FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – At least three people are dead and multiple others – including two officers – are injured after a shooting in Farmington, New Mexico Monday, according to the Farmington Police Department.

While details about the shooting are limited, authorities say the incident happened shortly after 11 a.m. near Brookside Park. All city schools were placed on a “preventative lockdown;” three nearby schools remained on emergency lockdown early Monday afternoon.

“There are multiple civilian victims,” Farmington police said in a Facebook post, adding that one suspect “was confronted and killed on scene.”

The two officers that were shot, a Farmington police officer and a New Mexico State Police officer, are currently at the San Juan Regional Medical Center being treated for their injuries. They are both in stable condition.

“The suspect’s identity is unknown and there are no other known threats at this time,” the police message said, adding that city, San Juan County and state police were involved.

Federal agents from Phoenix were headed to Farmington, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said via Twitter.

Nexstar’s KRQE has a crew on the way and will continue to provide updates as more information is released.

Farmington is a city of nearly 50,000 residents in northwestern New Mexico, near the Four Corners region. It serves a modern-day trading post to the adjacent Navajo Nation and is a supply line and bedroom community to the region’s oil and natural gas industry.

In recent years, cafes and breweries have cropped up downtown alongside decades-old businesses that trade in Native American crafts from silver jewelry to wool weavings. Traveling Broadway shows make regular stops at the expansive community center auditorium, while rural lots on the outskirts are littered with disassembled oilfield equipment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.