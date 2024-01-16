CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The town of Blanchard is experiencing low to no water pressure.

Mayor Jim Galambos said the system is still working and pumping out 3-million gallons of water but the constant dripping of water faucets customers must use to keep their water on, is causing the low pressure. Which is made worse for residents who may live uphill of lines.

He said crews are at the facility and will be out checking for leaks once the ice further melts.

The town is under a water advisory with expectations of water pressure returning to normal by Thursday.