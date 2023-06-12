Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police Sex Crimes Detectives need the public’s help finding a suspect connected to the sexual assault of an underage girl.

SPD was contacted in early June about the sexual assault of a young girl. Now Harold Dewayne Brown, 39, is wanted on one count of 1st Degree Rape.

Help SPD arrest a child predator by turning him over to authorities. (Getty Images)

If you have information about Brown’s location, contact SPD at 318-673-7300 #3 or call Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373. Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.