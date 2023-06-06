SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – World-Wide Knit in Public Day is coming to Shreveport, and all you need to do is show up to the free class. No registration is required.

Ever wanted to learn how to knit, or do you long for the chance to knit with others who drool when on the yarn aisle? If so, there’s a quirky Shreveport event with your name all over it.

The Louisiana Yarn Guys are joining the Shreve Memorial Library Hamilton/South Caddo Branch on June 10 at 2:00 p.m., and you can join them in becoming a part of the largest knitting event in the world.

World Wide Knit in Public Day has been celebrated across 57 countries after debuting in 2005, when the event was set for the second Saturday of every June.

The point of WWKiPD is to help others learn a better way of living through stitching together, and all needle and yarn craft artisans are welcome to come knit, crochet, weave, spin, work your needlepoint magic, or chill with others as you create your own type of unique fiber crafts.

The Yarn Guys are an independent yarn-dying business based in Shreveport, and they’ll be leading the beginners’ knitting class from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. You’ll learn the basics and watch knitting demonstrations.

And if you take the beginner class and can already tell that you’re going to love your new hobby, you can leave the library with the knowledge that many other fiber craft classes are already scheduled to take place around Shreveport.

Adventures in Crochet takes place every Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. No experience is needed, and basic supplies are provided if you need them. These adventures take place at the North Shreveport Branch, 4844 North Market Street in Shreveport.

Thursday crochet classes happen on, of all days, Thursdays from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the North Caddo Branch, 615 N. Pine Street in Vivian.

Twisted Stitchers meet once a month, and the next get-together is on Monday, June 12, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Broadmoor Branch, 1212 Captain Shreve Drive in Shreveport. Register by calling 318-869-0120.

Stitch Markers: Introduction to Crochet will be held on Wednesday, June 14, from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Just find your way to the Mooringsport Branch, 603 Latimer Street in Mooringsport.

For more information on these and other Shreve Memorial Library programs, please visit www.shreve-lib.org.