SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A winter storm is descending on the ArkLaTex, and with the falling of sleet and snow, there is a chance you might lose power at your home. Here’s what to do when it’s freezing outside and you can’t turn on your electric heater.

Do not use your gas oven as a heat source.

Don’t run your car for warmth if it’s in your garage, even if your garage door is open.

Don’t use a fuel-powered generator inside your home.

Dress in layers, but shed a layer or two if you begin to sweat. Water will conduct your body’s heat away from you.

Keep your hands, feet, and head covered.

If you don’t have enough clothing and are outside, shove dried leaves and grasses in your clothes. If you’re inside, stuff crumpled paper into your clothes.

Eat and drink regularly so your body can create the energy needed to produce warmth.

Don’t drink alcohol, because it lowers your body temperature.

Eat your leftovers first if the refrigerator loses power.

Go to the warmest room in the house and shove towels under the doors. Cover all windows to block drafts. Hang blankets over doorways if needed. If the floor is made of a hard material such as wood or tile, scatter clothing and blankets over the floor to act as insulation.

Do not warm yourself with a device that’s not intended to produce heat.

Set up your tent in the middle of the warmest room in your house and hunker down. It’s easier to keep a small tent warm than it is to keep a larger space warm.

Do not touch cold surfaces.

Snuggle with pets and family for warmth.

Don’t open your freezer unless you have to, as freezers can stay cold for only 48 hours if they’re full and 24 hours if they’re less than half full.

Visit FoodSafety.gov to find out what foods are good to eat after your refrigerator loses power.

Here are more tips to keep you safe when you lose power during cold weather.